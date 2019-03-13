Former Brevard County deputy accepts plea to charges of child neglect

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A trial for a former Brevard County deputy accused of child neglect ended Wednesday with his no-contest plea.
Nicholas Worthy and his girlfriend were arrested last year, after the Sheriff's Office said they found the couple's 2-year-old girl surrounded by animal waste, drug paraphernalia and guns.
Worthy was sentenced to three years of supervised probation.
The trial for the child's mother is still underway.
The Brevard County Sheriff's Office was called to an Indigo Crossing subdivision on March 2018 after receiving a complaint from a neighbor reportedly hearing gunshots and a woman screaming.
A search warrant was issued at the home were inside police said they found Deputy Nick Worthy, his girlfriend, identified as Rachel Trexler, and their 2-year-old child, as well as three dogs.
Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey held a press conference after the arrest and said what was found inside was "extremely disgusting,” and "deplorable," and described a house in complete disarray with dog feces, two loaded and unsecured firearms, ammunition, trash, food, plus a small amount of marijuana and cocaine.
