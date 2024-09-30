Former deputy accused of exposing himself outside apartment complex, Sheriff’s Office says

DAVENPORT, Fla. — A former Polk County deputy is accused of exposing himself on Saturday, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators said 20-year-old Rodney Isaiah Williams III, who was hired in Nov. 2023, was caught on camera naked and acting inappropriately.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Williams resigned immediately after his arrest.

Deputies said Williams admitted to stepping outside his Davenport apartment complex while off-duty.

Polk County deputies said he claimed he pleasured himself “for the thrill” and that he “did something stupid.”

“This vulgar and indecent behavior by one of our now former agency members is completely unacceptable, not to mention illegal,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “We will never tolerate such immoral and illegal conduct. That is why he was promptly arrested.”

Williams was booked at the jail on Sunday on a $1,000 bond.

