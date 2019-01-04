0 Former Eatonville officer who saved lives during Pulse attack granted disability pension

EATONVILLE, Fla. - A former Eatonville police officer who gained national attention for his heroics in the Pulse night club attack was granted a disability pension during a Thursday afternoon hearing.

Doctors found that Omar Delgado suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, and he was let go from his job as an officer.

It's little things that are triggers, such a cellphone ringing, like the ones he heard from victims' phones that continued to ring after they were killed.

Read: Former Eatonville employee claims city misled him over medical leave

Delgado gained national attention for his heroics, but since then, he has battled PTSD and depression And went to battle with the town of Eatonville.

"Clearly, my client suffers from a disability caused in the-line-of-duty for the police department," his attorney said.

Part of that battle played out in front of the pension board with Delgado seeking a disability pension after the police department let him go after nine and half years on the job.

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

"Something that's easier to understand is somebody breaks their leg. You can see them, they're in cast," Delgado said. "Six to eight weeks, they're out of it. They're good to go."

But doctors said Delgado continues to suffer after what he went through at Pulse.

The board had already decided more than a year ago he was disabled, but they weren't sure if he was permanently disabled.

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

On Thursday, board members reviewed new medical records from this past year, and they unanimously voted to grant him the disability pension.

"Orlando did come together and they did show love, not just to the LGBT community, but to me as well," Delgado said. "I was there just doing my job, and unfortunately, what happened was something that I wished never happened."

Delgago said he is pleased with the outcome, but he doesn't like that he'll never be a police officer again.

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.