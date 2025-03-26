Former Florida youth coach accused of molesting child after game

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A former youth coach in Alachua County has been arrested on accusations of sexual misconduct against a child.

Christopher Chell, 44, was extradited to Marion County this week on a warrant charging him with lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim under 12 years old. The warrants came from Marion County because that’s where the alleged incident happened, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said that incident allegedly happened in October 2022. It was reported this February, which resulted in the arrest warrant.

Investigators say the victim told them Chell drove him home from a flag football game when he molested him.

Detectives learned that Chell had been arrested by the Gainesville Police Department in 2024 on multiple counts of lewd or lascivious molestation, which resulted in Chell entering a nolo contendere plea to authority figure soliciting/engaging in a romantic relationship and battery, second or subsequent offense. He was sentenced in Alachua County to 60 months of probation.

Detectives believe Chell may have victimized other children. Anyone with information about other potential victims is asked to contact the lead investigator, detective Paxton, at 352-368-3534.

Chell has since been released on $10,000 bail.

