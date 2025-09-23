Former Orlando Fire lieutenant seeks reinstatement after controversial comment

ORLANDO, Fla. — A former Orlando Fire Lieutenant, Dustin Corby, is seeking reinstatement after being fired for making a controversial comment about women during a medical call.

Corby was dismissed last week following an investigation into a recorded comment he made to a subordinate firefighter engineer, suggesting that society became weaker when women started voting.

The union has argued that the discipline was excessive, stating it lacks just cause and violates the union contract, citing precedent for similar policy violations.

The comment was captured on a family’s home camera system during a medical call to assist a 67-year-old woman experiencing a medical episode.

The patient’s daughter described Corby’s comments as rude, abrasive, and unprofessional, noting his skepticism about the necessity of the call and the judgment of the woman’s primary doctor.

Corby was fired for violating department policies related to civility, engaging in activity detrimental to the Department or its reputation, and anti-discrimination, harassment, and professionalism requirements.

The union has requested Corby’s reinstatement as a lieutenant, with a 24-hour suspension and lost wages with compound interest.

