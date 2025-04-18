Former Osceola school bus attendant accused of inappropriately touching young student

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A former school bus attendant from Osceola County is charged with inappropriately touching a young student.

Deputies said Brian Louis was seen on bus surveillance video touching, tickling, hugging, and kissing a 5-year-old girl on two different occasions.

He was arrested this week on charges of battery.

Osceola County Schools says Louis is no longer employed with the district.

