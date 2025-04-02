Former Rockledge Airport sold to group with plans for $72M redevelopment

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

South Florida-based real estate developer Stellar Communities is planning a $72 million townhome community at the former Rockledge Airport site

Stellar announced on April 2 it bought 22 acres of assembled land at the privately-owned airport at 3773 Flypark Drive, off Murrell Road and Barnes Boulevard. Brevard County records show the property was purchased for $3.75 million on Feb. 28 from three separate entities tied to Ronald Mardosa, Daniel Mardosa and Mike Nuechter.

The airport was shuttered in July 2015 by the Florida Department of Transportation due to repeated rules violations by pilots, according to multiple media reports....

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.





Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2025 Cox Media Group