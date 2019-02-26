Former UCF President Dale Whittaker could walk away with more than $500,000 after resignation

ORLANDO, Fla. - How much will former UCF President Dale Whittaker walk away with now that his resignation has been accepted?
That’s what the UCF board of trustees will vote on this week.
According to a draft agreement published Tuesday morning, Whittaker could walk away with more than half a million dollars.
The draft agreement outlines that Whittaker will get 20 weeks of severance pay, as well as a lump sum of $435,000.
The university has been the focus of an investigation by the state into money it used to tear down an old, crumbling building and build a new one in its place. The school used $38 million to replace Trevor Colburn Hall, using money from operations funds, not construction, which is a violation of state statue.
Since the spending first came to light, four employees were terminated, the CFO and board chair resigned, and former President John Hitt was released from his contract.
The board will vote on Thursday on whether to approve the agreement with Whittaker.
