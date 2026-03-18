Four arrested in Palm Coast restaurant equipment thefts, one suspect on the run

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Four men have been arrested, and one suspect remains at large following an investigation into two separate thefts of commercial restaurant equipment from a Palm Coast business.

The thefts took place on Jan. 28 and Jan. 30 at Pelican QSR Solutions, a technology installation company for restaurants. The owner reported that equipment staged outside for pressure washing was stolen during the early morning hours. Detectives utilized surveillance footage and the Real Time Crime Center to identify the suspects and vehicles used in both incidents.

The first theft occurred during the early morning hours of Jan. 28. Surveillance footage showed an older model Chevrolet Tahoe pulling a small homemade trailer near the loading dock of the business. The Tahoe later returned with a Ford F-150 pickup and four men loaded the equipment into the vehicles before departing.

A second theft was reported on Jan. 30 at the same location. Footage from that morning showed two suspects returning in the same Tahoe, this time towing a double-axle flatbed trailer. During this incident, two suspects, wearing masks, removed several large pieces of kitchen equipment.

Detectives and analysts in the Real Time Crime Center identified Jacob Spicer, 30, of Palm Coast, as the registered owner of both vehicles. Investigators also discovered multiple pawn tickets indicating that the Tahoe had been used in several scrap-metal transactions at various yards throughout Flagler County.

On the same day as the second theft, the Real Time Crime Center tracked the Tahoe traveling through Hastings toward Palatka. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office alerted the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office that the vehicle might be heading to a scrap yard in their jurisdiction. The Putnam County Crime Suppression Team located the vehicle and the stolen items at a yard in Palatka, and the property was returned to the owners.

At the end of the investigation, detectives identified four other suspects and obtained warrants for their arrests. Investigative evidence determined that Spicer, Jesse Fisher, 27, Christopher Williams, 45, and Brandon Holifield, 28, were involved in the Jan. 28 theft. Fisher and Stacy Carter, 43, were identified as the participants in the Jan. 30 theft.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit worked with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office to locate and arrest three of the other four suspects. One suspect remains a fugitive.

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