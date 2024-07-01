Local

Four people hospitalized after single car crash in DeLand

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

DELAND, Fla. — DeLand Fire Department responded to a crash on South Julia and West Voorhis around 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to DeLand Fire, a vehicle with four inside was involved in a single-car crash.

Firefighters said one person was ejected from the vehicle when it crashed into some trees.

Three other passengers were also injured in the crash and were all transported to a local hospital.

Two were taken in as trauma alerts.

Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Carl-Max Millionard is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

