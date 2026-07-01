Fourth of July pet safety tips from Volusia County Animal Services

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — As the Fourth of July approaches, Volusia County Animal Services is reminding pet owners to take precautions to keep their pets safe during fireworks displays.

“Pets can be frightened by loud noises and may attempt to escape,” according to Volusia County Animal Services. “It is important to keep them indoors during fireworks displays and ensure that collars fit properly and ID tags are securely attached and up to date.”

Animal Services also suggests owners ensure microchips are verified, and pets wearing GPS or Bluetooth trackers should have sufficient battery life before the fireworks begin.

Animal Services recommends:

Create a quiet, comfortable space inside the home where pets can feel safe during fireworks.

Exercise extra caution when taking pets outdoors before and after fireworks, and ensure they remain securely leashed or contained at all times.

Remind family members and guests to keep doors, gates, and fences securely closed to prevent pets from slipping outside.

If your pet has experienced anxiety during fireworks or other loud noises in the past, contact your veterinarian before the holiday to discuss ways to help keep your pet calm, including whether anti-anxiety medication may be appropriate.

If a pet goes missing, owners should act quickly by searching the area, contacting their local animal control authority, and sharing recent photos and information through local lost-and-found pet resources.

Animal Services encourages anyone who finds a stray petto check for identification or have the animal scanned for a microchip.

Microchip readers are available at all Volusia County Fire Rescue stations and through Volusia County Animal Services.

Taking a few preventive steps before the holiday can help keep pets safe at home and reduce the likelihood of a stressful search after fireworks begin.

For more information about Volusia County Animal Services or to report a lost or found pet in unincorporated areas, visit www.volusia.org/animalservices or call 386-248-1790.

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