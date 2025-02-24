Franz Wagner and Anothony black lead the Magic to a dominant 110-90 victory over the Wizards

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic, in the second game of their seven-game homestand, defeated the Washington Wizards 110-90.

Franz Wagner and Anthony Black led the Magic with 23 points each, a career-high for Black.

Black scored 18 of his career-high 23 points in the second half.

“I’m pretty comfortable playing where I am at right now,” Black said. “Gives me a chance to operate a little bit, while also playing some minutes with our two guys (Banchero and Wagner). It’s a little bit of everything for me. With the three-point shot, it’s been feeling good. I went through probably two or three weeks of just good misses, back rim misses. Definitely just the mentality is to keep shooting through those and keep getting ready to shoot.”

The Magic have now won four of their six games and five of their last eight.

Orlando’s seven-game homestand continues Tuesday when the Cleveland Cavaliers are in town for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff.

