Free Hurricane Expo in Orlando offers survival tips and forecast information

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County officials are encouraging residents to prepare for hurricane season by attending the 2026 Hurricane Expo this weekend.

The free event, hosted by Orange County Government and the Office of Emergency Management, will take place Saturday, June 20, at Oak Ridge High School in Orlando.

Attendees will have the opportunity to speak one-on-one with emergency responders and safety vendors, learn hurricane survival tips, and get information about the 2026 hurricane season forecast.

National Weather Service meteorologist Brendan Schaper is also scheduled to discuss hurricane predictions for the season.

Organizers say free preparedness items will be available while supplies last.

The event is open to the public and is designed to help residents better prepare their families and homes before storms threaten Central Florida.

When: Saturday, June 20, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday, June 20, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Where: Oak Ridge High School Gym, 700 W. Oak Ridge Road, Orlando

Oak Ridge High School Gym, 700 W. Oak Ridge Road, Orlando Cost: Free

County officials encourage residents to take advantage of the event as hurricane season continues across Florida.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group