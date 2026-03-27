Free legal forums on estate planning offered in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. — ORLANDO, Fla. — Tiffany Moore Russell is inviting Central Florida residents to attend two free in-person legal forums next month focused on probate, wills, trusts and estate planning.

The events are part of the Orange County Clerk of Courts’ Legal Matters Live series, which is designed to help residents better understand legal processes and access available community resources.

The upcoming sessions, titled “Leaving a Legacy: Probate, Wills, Trusts and Estate Planning,” will focus on what families may face after the death of a loved one, including how probate works and why advance planning can help avoid complications.

According to the clerk’s office, the forums are intended to educate the public about estate planning and provide guidance on navigating probate, which can become difficult when key legal documents and directives are not in place.

The first forum is scheduled for April 21 from 10 a.m. to noon at Engelwood Neighborhood Center.

The second forum will be held April 28 from noon to 2 p.m. at Renaissance Senior Center.

Both sessions will feature presentations from attorneys Karen Skyers and Ruby Montes of Heiress Law, and attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions.

“These forums are one of the best ways to give our citizens more information on access to justice and insight into how the legal process works,” Russell said in a statement. “I know probate is a critical topic that can be confusing or difficult to understand.”

The Legal Matters program was created to make legal information more accessible to the public through free educational events hosted across Orange County.

Registration is required for both sessions, and additional information is available through Orange County Clerk of Courts.

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