Free meals available to all Marion County students this school year

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — All students at Marion County Public Schools may get free breakfasts and lunches this school year, regardless of family income.

The free meals will be available starting Monday. No application is required to participate.

Here are the schools that are hosting the free meal program starting Monday include:

Anthony Elementary

Acceleration Academy

Belleview Elementary

Belleview High

Belleview Middle

Belleview-Santos Elementary

College Park Elementary

Dr. N.H. Jones Elementary

Dunnellon Elementary

Dunnellon High

Dunnellon Middle

East Marion Elementary

Eighth Street Elementary

Emerald Shores Elementary

Fessenden Elementary

Fordham Early Learning

Forest High

Fort King Middle

Fort McCoy

Greenway Elementary

Hammett Bowen Elementary

Harbour View Elementary

Hillcrest School

Horizon Academy at Marion Oaks

Howard Middle

Lake Weir High

Lake Weir Middle

Legacy Elementary

Liberty Middle

Madison Street Academy

Maplewood Elementary

Marion Charter

Marion Oaks Elementary

Marion Technical Institute

McIntosh Area School

North Marion High

North Marion Middle

Oakcrest Elementary

Ocala Springs Elementary

Ocali Charter High

Ocali Charter Middle

Osceola Middle

Reddick-Collier Elementary

Romeo Elementary

Ross Prairie Elementary

Saddlewood Elementary

Shady Hill Elementary

South Ocala Elementary

Sparr Elementary

Stanton-Weirsdale Elementary

Sunrise Elementary

Vanguard High

Ward-Highlands Elementary

West Port High

Winding Oaks Elementary

Wyomina Park Elementary

The program is provided in partnership with the Community Eligibility Provision initiative and is funded by the United States Department of Agriculture.

