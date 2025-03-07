Free tax help is available for Central Florida’s low-income families and seniors

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tax season can be daunting and expensive, especially for those on a tight budget.

However, Central Florida residents can access a valuable resource: free tax preparation services through Goodwill Industries’ Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.

For many, the cost of professional tax preparation can be prohibitive.

“The cheapest place I went to, they said $150 or more,” shared Juanita Holla, a client who utilized the VITA program. “I said, really? They said, yes, sometimes even more than that. I said, well, good for you. You’re sitting down making that money like that. But I cannot afford deadlines.”

Goodwill’s VITA program aims to alleviate this financial burden by offering free tax preparation services to households earning $73,000 or less per year. Multiple locations across Central Florida are participating in this initiative.

“People at these income levels are swamped with a process that is very confusing, unnecessarily confusing, and they would have to spend too much money if they got professional help,” explained George Ryan, a VITA volunteer.

The program is a collaborative effort with United Way, ensuring that these vital services are provided at no cost to the community.

“Every year, we partner with the United Way, and we provide services free for the community, at no cost for preparing taxes,” said Damaris Murasa of Goodwill.

The impact of the VITA program is significant. Goodwill estimates they have already saved clients over $21,000 in preparation fees this year alone. Beyond the financial savings, the program provides crucial support to seniors and non-English speakers who may find the tax filing process particularly challenging.

“I think it’s remarkable. Their God sent, you know, and I really appreciate it. You know that they give their time back,” Holla expressed.

One of the VITA sites in Orlando operates by appointment only, but numerous other locations across Central Florida are ready to assist. For a complete list of participating locations and further information, residents are encouraged to visit https://www.goodwillcfl.org/services/vita-tax-prep/

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group