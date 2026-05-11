‘Dangerous Trend’: Commissioner Scott seeks community involvement in teen safety

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Local leaders in Orange County are actively exploring ways to ensure safer, more enjoyable teen gatherings, especially following recent disruptive incidents.

Mike Scott Orange County Commissioner Mike Scott at a meeting in January 2025. (Nick Papantonis)

District Six Commissioner Mike Scott is addressing the issue after a “teen takeover” disrupted a community field day in Pine Hills over the weekend. This follows an incident last month where more than 1,000 teens gathered and fought at Icon Park.

The recent disruption in Pine Hills highlights a continuing trend of these takeovers, as reported since last month.

The previous incident at Icon Park involved a large group of more than 1,000 teens who showed up to fight. Commissioner Scott emphasized that addressing these situations requires community-wide effort.

District Six Scott stressed the importance of community involvement in resolving the issue. “It’s the larger thing... knowing where their kids are and who they’re with,” Scott said regarding parental responsibility.

Channel 9 has reached out to law enforcement to inquire about their plans to address what is being called a “dangerous trend.”

Specific details on law enforcement’s strategy to gain control of these events have not yet been provided.

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