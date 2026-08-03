Free Veterans Resources & Benefits Expo scheduled for Sept. 10

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County Veterans Services will host a free Veterans Resources & Benefits Expo on Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Clermont City Center.

The event will connect veterans, their families and the community with a variety of services and resources, including toxic exposure screenings, Veterans Mobile Medical Unit services, health screenings and vaccinations, Clermont Vet Center resources, community legal services and VA claims assistance.

Lake County officials said the expo is part of the county’s ongoing effort to improve access to services and ensure veterans receive the benefits they have earned.

The Clermont City Center is located at 620 W. Montrose St. For more information, contact Lake County Veterans Services at 352-742-6580.

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