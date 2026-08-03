SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium announces new adults-only Fins & Flights event

ORLANDO, Fla. — SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium will host Fins & Flights, a new adults-only, after-hours event featuring local craft beer tastings and exclusive evening access to the aquarium.

The event will take place Sept. 3 to 5 from 7 to 10 p.m. Guests ages 21 and older can explore the aquarium after dark while sampling five 4-ounce beers from participating breweries, including Tampa Bay Brewing, Orange Blossom, Crooked Can, Ivanhoe Park and LANDSHARK Vodka Seltzer courtesy of City Beverages Orlando.

Admission includes five beer samples, a commemorative Fins & Flights tasting glass and access to the aquarium’s exhibits, including its 360-degree ocean tunnel.

Tickets cost $54.99 when purchased online in advance or $59.99 at the door. A designated driver ticket is available for $20 and includes aquarium admission only.

Guests can choose entry times beginning every 30 minutes from 7 to 9 p.m., with each time slot limited to 100 people.

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