Free workshop in Ocoee explores neurodivergent thinking styles

OCOEE, Fla. — The City of Ocoee’s Human Relations Diversity Board will host a community workshop next month focused on understanding different thinking styles at home, at work and in everyday interactions.

The presentation, titled “Creating Supportive Spaces: Understanding Different Thinking Styles at Home and in the Community,” is scheduled for May 7 at 6:15 p.m. at Ocoee City Hall, located at 1 N. Bluford Ave.

City officials said the free public event will feature guest speakers from the University of Central Florida and is part of the board’s ongoing community education series.

Creating Supportive Spaces

The session will introduce the concept of neurodivergent thinking and examine how people process information, focus and learn in different ways.

Organizers said the workshop will include real-world examples and guided activities designed to help participants better understand how communication styles and environments can affect engagement, collaboration and performance.

Topics will include practical strategies for improving communication across different thinking styles, creating more inclusive home, school and work environments, and supporting individual success through simple adjustments.

The Human Relations Diversity Board regularly hosts public discussions and educational events focused on inclusion and community awareness in Ocoee.

More information about the board is available through the city’s website.

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