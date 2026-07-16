Friday: Daytona College marks 30 years with community celebration

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Daytona College is turning 30 and will host a Community Appreciation Celebration on Friday to commemorate three decades of serving the Volusia County community.

The July 17 event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its campus in Ormond Beach.

It will honor students, graduates, local businesses and community members.

Officials said Daytona College, over the years, has been dedicated to offering career-focused education and preparing students for careers in health care, beauty and wellness and skilled professions. This celebration is intended as an opportunity for the college to give back to the community that has supported it.

Organizers said Friday’s celebration will feature a day of fun and activities for families, including:

Local vendors

Free food and refreshments

Bounce houses and family-friendly games

Complimentary chair massages

Free student-provided haircuts

Free blood pressure screenings

Free vision screenings

Activities and entertainment for children and adults

The event is designed to connect residents with local resources while showcasing the skills developed by Daytona College students through their education.

“This event is more than celebrating our history, it’s about celebrating the people who have made these last 30 years possible,” Daytona College Vice President Bill Bradley said.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Ormond Beach and Volusia County communities for their continued support. We also want our students to know how proud we are of their hard work, dedication and commitment to building brighter futures,” he added.

Daytona College is located at 425 South Nova Road in Ormond Beach.

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