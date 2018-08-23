0 Friday night backpack ban: Ramped-up security announced at Seminole Co. HS football games

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - As Central Florida gets ready for the return of high school football, some parents and students just found out about a big change in security.

Families of students in Seminole County public school learned Thursday that no one will be allowed to bring backpacks into school stadiums.

The change in policy was prompted by an incident in South Florida last week, in which two students were hurt when a fight turned into a shooting at Palm Beach Central High School.

The school system said the backpack ban at football games could be just the beginning.

“Down the road, we’re going to start looking at our high school gyms for basketball games and things of that nature as well,” said school spokesperson Michael Lawrence.

People will be asked to put backpacks in cars, Lawrence said. Purses and baby bags will still be allowed.

Lawrence said the district may consider allowing clear bags at a later date.

According to the school system, football games with high attendance will be a testing ground for new security technology that could soon be used districtwide, but did not elaborate on what those new security measures are.

Channel 9 contacted schools in neighboring counties to see if similar backpack bans could be in the works. Those that responded said they are not changing their backpack policy, however Orange County said it is common for backpacks not to be allowed at athletic events.

