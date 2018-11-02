Friday rain to bring cooler weather across Central Florida

Most of Central Florida will see rain before a cool front moves in Friday night.
There’s a 50 percent chance of strong storms in the afternoon with a high of 85 degrees.
Related Headlines
>>>Download WFTV's weather app<<<
By evening, there will be some showers and temperatures will be about 65 degrees.
By Saturday, the cooler temperatures will stick around with a high of 75 degrees. Sunday will bring scattered showers.
WATCH: Track the rain with our LIVE Doppler 9 HD Radar
There's a low end risk for a few strong to severe storms today in the area of darker green from Orlando to the north and west.— Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) November 2, 2018
Timing: Late afternoon into early evening (take the rain gear for the H.S. football games)
Threats: Wind gusts of 40+ mph pic.twitter.com/SlmbwhWjTJ
Our front is to the west! Live tracking on Channel 9... pic.twitter.com/nX7Y6topRo— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) November 2, 2018
Our front is on the way. I'm tracking storms & cooler weather, on Channel 9 now. pic.twitter.com/hzFd9VUlQg— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) November 2, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}