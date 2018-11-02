  • Friday rain to bring cooler weather across Central Florida

    By: Brian Shields , Monique Valdes

    Updated:

    Most of Central Florida will see rain before a cool front moves in Friday night. 

    There’s a 50 percent chance of strong storms in the afternoon with a high of 85 degrees. 

    By evening, there will be some showers and temperatures will be about 65 degrees. 

    By Saturday, the cooler temperatures will stick around with a high of 75 degrees. Sunday will bring scattered showers. 

