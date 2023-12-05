Front brings cooler weather to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida has cooler days ahead this week.

A cold front will finish moving through our area Tuesday and leave cooler temperatures in its wake.

Our area will be mostly cloudy and cool on Tuesday.

Read: Woman scratches off $25M lottery winner, hides ticket, goes on vacation

High temperatures in Orlando will reach around 73 degrees on Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday night will be colder with low temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

Watch: FSU fans shocked, disappointed as undefeated team denied spot in College Football Playoff

High temperatures will be in the 60s on Wednesday and the low 70s on Thursday.

Our rain chances will also remain low until this weekend.

Photos: Best news images of 2023

Our next best chance for seeing rain and storms will be Sunday.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

©2023 Cox Media Group