Front brings drier air and lower rain chances Wednesday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A weather front has moved south, bringing drier and slightly cooler air into Central Florida.

Despite the cooler start, afternoon temperatures are expected to rise to the upper 80s and low 90s, with partly cloudy skies.

Rain chances are expected to increase over the next few days, leading to soggy and stormy weather for the upcoming holiday weekend.

Our area will see partly cloudy conditions from Friday through Sunday, with a 30% to 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon due to sea breeze activity.

Conditions remain favorable for tropical development, but no direct impacts are expected in Central Florida at this time.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group