Front to increase rain and storm chances this weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A front to the north of Florida will increase the chance of rain and storm activity over the weekend.

Central Florida will have a 60% chance of scattered showers and storms from Friday to Sunday.

Rain is expected to move from west to east and begin earlier in the day, which will help limit afternoon heating.

Daytime highs are forecasted to reach the upper 80s, with some areas possibly seeing temperatures in the low 90s.

Local seas are expected to improve, but dangerous rip currents remain a concern as waves are predicted to fall to 3 to 5 feet.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group