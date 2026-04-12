Fugitive wanted for deadly explosion arrested at Disney’s Hollywood Studio’s

ORLANDO, Fla. — A fugitive from California, accused of a deadly fireworks explosion that killed seven people, is being held in the Orange County Jail.

48-year-old Kenneth Chee went before a judge. He was ordered to remain in jail without bond. The judge said he would be extradited in one week. The District Attorney’s office in Yolo County, California, spoke out about the arrest and the seven suspects involved, including Chee. Yolo County Deputy District Attorney Clara Nabity says, “Kenny Chee imported explosive devices labeled as fireworks.”

The arrests come after a Yolo County Grand Jury report said the deadly fireworks operation could have been stopped. The report said multiple people, including sheriff’s deputies, fire officials, and county staff, all knew about the fireworks business but didn’t take any action to shut it down. Nabity says, “Turned the property of former Sheriff’s Lieutenant Sam Machado into the Northern C.A. hub for an illegal enterprise that imports and sells illegal explosives on the black market.” The victims who died range in age from 18 to 45 years old. “There is no C.A. fire or other license that permits the storage of explosives near homes and public roadways.”

Chee, who owns Devastating Pyrotechnic Inc, was taken into custody by Orange County deputies and U.S. Marshals at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, catching people here by surprise. Fay Al, who’s a parent, says, “It’s very shocking.” Tourist Kevin Rose says, “That’s a far way to travel, all the way to Orlando.”

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