Funeral for slain Boone High School student to be held in Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The funeral for a Boone High School student gunned down while walking to school is scheduled for Sunday afternoon.
The funeral for 15-year-old Alejandro Vargas Martinez will take place at "A Community Funeral Home" on West Michigan Street at 2:30 p.m.
Related Headlines
Deputies are still looking for the person responsible for shooting and killing Vargas Martinez Tuesday morning.
Dozens gathered Friday evening to pay tribute to Vargas.
An estimated 200 people gathered for a candlelight vigil at a makeshift memorial on Waldo Street, where Vargas Martinez was gunned down.
Dolka Martinez, the victim's aunt, told Channel 9 she feels unbearable pain.
Read: Deputies release video of 'vehicle of interest' in fatal shooting of Boone High School student
"It's been very hard," she said. "We're supporting each other through this."
Ty Browder, a pastor and a former eighth-grade math teacher, said he will remember Vargas for his positivity.
"(He) always had a smile on his face, always had a positive attitude," he said. "(He was) just always a joy. Never down about anything. (He) was just a good spirit."
Read: $10K reward offered after Boone H.S. student fatally shot while walking to school
Investigators have not released details about the gunman or his or her motive, but they released surveillance footage of a vehicle of interest.
"I hope there is an answer soon," Martinez said. "I know there is going to be justice for Alex."
More than $10,000 has been raised for Vargas' family. Click here to donate.
A $10,000 reward has been offered for information that leads to an arrest.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 407-423-8477.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}