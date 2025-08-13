Local

FWC could soon reinstate black bear hunt in Florida

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. — After nearly a decade, a black bear hunt could be returning to Florida.

State wildlife officials are expected to vote this week on the proposal.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said a hunt would help manage bear population growth.

However, the proposal has drawn strong opposition from wildlife advocates.

FWC will meet Wednesday and Thursday at the Florida Public Safety Institute in Gadsden County.

Public comments begin at 8:30 a.m.

