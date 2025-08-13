FWC could soon reinstate black bear hunt in Florida

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. — After nearly a decade, a black bear hunt could be returning to Florida.

State wildlife officials are expected to vote this week on the proposal.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said a hunt would help manage bear population growth.

However, the proposal has drawn strong opposition from wildlife advocates.

FWC will meet Wednesday and Thursday at the Florida Public Safety Institute in Gadsden County.

Public comments begin at 8:30 a.m.

Make plans to attend the next Commission meeting in Havana, on August 13-14. The meeting begins at 8:30 ET each morning and it is open to the public. If you can’t attend in person, follow @MyFWC on Twitter, sign up for news updates at https://t.co/fiMY41oynP and watch it on The… pic.twitter.com/W4HggLUMuk — MyFWC (@MyFWC) August 12, 2025

