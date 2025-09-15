FWC employee fired for social media post ‘making light’ of Charlie Kirk assassination

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has fired an employee over a social media post that “made light of the assassination of Charlie Kirk,” officials announced Monday.

The FWC stated that the employee’s actions were not aligned with the agency’s values or mission. The agency maintains a zero-tolerance policy against the promotion of violence and hate, emphasizing that such behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

“The comments and actions of this individual are not in line with the FWC, our values, or our mission,” the FWC said in a statement on X.

“This weekend, we were made aware of a deeply troubling incident involving an FWC employee who shared a social media post that made light of the assassination of Charlie Kirk. The comments and actions of this individual are not in line with the FWC, our values, or our mission. We have a zero-tolerance policy towards the promotion of violence and hate, and we will not stand for such behavior. Upon learning of the social media post, FWC leadership took swift action, terminating the individual. We expect all our employees to conduct themselves with the utmost professionalism and always keep the public’s trust in mind.” — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC)

Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist, was shot and killed while speaking at a Utah Valley University event. FBI Director Kash Patel said DNA evidence found on a towel wrapped around a rifle near the scene matched that of the 22-year-old suspect in the killing.

