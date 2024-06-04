Gabby Petito’s mom says she forgives Brian Laundrie for killing her daughter

ORLANDO, Fla. — The mother of Gabby Petito says she forgives the man believed to be responsible for killing her daughter.

Nichole Schmidt said she forgives Brian Laundrie because she needed to release herself “from the chains of anger and bitterness.”

Petito’s disappearance in 2021 grabbed national attention.

Her body was found in Wyoming, and officials determined she died of strangulation.

Laundrie later took his own life, and his remains were found in North Port, Florida.

