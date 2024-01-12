New bill would require police ask certain questions to suspected domestic violence victims

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — About 200 people die from domestic violence in Florida each year, according to data from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

A new bill introduced in Tallahassee aims to change that. It would require law enforcement to ask a list of questions to the victim at any domestic violence call.

The “lethality assessment” rates if a victim is at high risk of being harmed or even killed by their abuser.

Several advocates have spoken out in favor of this bill, including the father of Gabby Petito. He spoke in Tallahassee about the need for this legislation this week.

Read: These proposed state bills expected to affect local business. See how.

“We all have friends, family, children we want here tomorrow. That’s what these questions would do,” Joseph Petito said, stressing the need for Florida lawmakers to sign off on a new bill— that could have saved the life of his daughter, Gabby.

Not long before her death, police in Utah were called to a reported domestic disturbance involving Petito and her fiancé. Gabby’s parents have said police ignored evidence her fiancé was abusing her. Law enforcement let Gabby and her fiancé leave, despite Gabby having visible bruises.

“Most people don’t know where to go,” Petito said.

Read: Florida bill looks to ban children from creating social media accounts

If passed, the bill would require law enforcement to ask a series of questions to victims on every domestic violence call. Depending on the response, it requires police refer the victim to a certified domestic violence center.

The lethality assessment includes 12 critical questions including: if the aggressor has made threats to kill or harm them, if the aggressor controls their daily activities, and if the abuser has ever been violently or constantly jealous.

Lisa Alexander, founder of StandUp Survivor, says these questions make victims aware of the situation they’re in. Often victims don’t realize they’re in an abusive relationship.

If passed, Florida would be joining more than 30 states that already have this lethality assessment in place. A U.S. Department of Justice study found the victims who answered these assessments did reach out for help more and often established safety strategies with friends and family to obtain some form of protection from their abuser.

Read: NCAA: FSU’s football program hit with multiple penalties after NIL-related violations

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group