GalaxyCon returns to Orange County Convention Center this August

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — GalaxyCon’s Animate! Orlando convention is returning to the Orange County Convention Center from Aug. 14 to 16, bringing together fans of anime, animation, comics, manga and cosplay for a three-day event.

The convention will feature voice actors, creators, panels, Q&A sessions, gaming, costume contests and late-night programming.

Featured guests include Alyson Stoner, Vincent Martella, Cristina Vee, Brandon Rogers, Erica Lindbeck, Colleen O’Shaughnessey, Janet Varney and dozens of other voice actors and creators.

Animate! Orlando will be held Aug. 14 to16 at the Orange County Convention Center’s West Concourse.

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