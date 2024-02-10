Game On! Dave & Buster’s returns with exciting offers

ORLANDO, Fla. — Dave & Busters will re-open its doors on Feb. 16 at the International Drive in Orlando.

The first 200 people in line at Dave and Buster’s on Feb.16 will receive free games for a year.

Doors to the arcade opens at 10 a.m. but people can line up early, to increase chances to be a part of the 200.

Read: This city will be hosting a Scottish festival

“We can’t wait to reveal this Dave & Buster’s as an Orlando entertainment destination,” says General Manager Todd Dennison.

Visitors can expect a revamped experience with fresh renovations, including an array of new gaming activities and social bays.

Read: New details on Disney’s big $60B investment in parks, cruises, more

Here are some new things to expect:

Sleek New Store Design Inside & Out - Step into a tech-forward entertainment destination with a bright, energetic atmosphere that provides the perfect, Eat, Drink, Play, and Watch destination at the all-new Dave & Buster’s Orlando!

Midway & Prizes – Of course, Dave & Buster’s still has its iconic Midway! Over 120 games, mind-blowing VR experiences, and epic prizes await!

Interactive Social Bays – Brace yourself for new experiences with high-tech interactive gaming in our Social Darts Bays & Social Shuffleboard Bays. Hang with friends in a private, reservable Social Bay in impressive private suites for two to six players.

Immersive Watch – The All-New Dave & Buster’s Watch Experience brings you all your favorite sporting games and events like never before. More Screens. More Party. You name the game - Dave & Buster’s will broadcast it!

Evolved Menu – Ready for an epic culinary adventure?! Dave & Buster’s craft kitchen has never been better! Grab your crew and get ready to feast on the revamped chef-crafted menu.

See the map below for the location:





Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group