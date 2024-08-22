Winter Park’s Garp & Fuss reveals grand reopening date

WINTER PARK, Fla. — A popular downtown Winter Park restaurant has announced when it will reopen.

Garp & Fuss, which is at North Park and East avenues, announced on Facebook that it will hold a “grand reopening” Tuesday after having been closed for several months.

“We are excited to bring back your favorites and great new additions,” the post said. “See you there!”

The restaurant, which is under new ownership, told Channel 9 that it will add even more food and drink options to its menu, with its popular happy hour again being a big draw for patrons.

Those interested in securing a reservation can do so by clicking here.

See the restaurant’s hours of operation below:

• 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday

• 11 a.m. through 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. through 10 p.m. Friday

• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday

• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday

The restaurant’s happy hour runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

See a map of the restaurant below:

