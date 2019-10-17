Garth Brooks tips his hat to fans before show at The Barn

SANFORD, Fla. - County music superstar Garth Brooks tipped his hat to fans outside The Barn in Sanford.
Brooks brought his "Dive Bar Tour" to the South French Avenue bar Wednesday night.
Channel 9 asked Brooks what it's like to be back at The Barn after all these years.
"It's cool man, this is how it was when we got here. Everybody treated us like we were somebody when we never got to do anything. So this is cool," Brooks said.
Watch the video here:
Tickets to the show were not for sale. Fans had to win them through Channel 9's sister station, K92.3FM.
