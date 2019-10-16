TONIGHT! Garth Brooks is 'playin' music' at The Barn in Sanford in Dive Bar Tour

SANFORD, Fla. - He's got friends in low places; he's not big on social graces and country legend Garth Brooks is playin' music at The Barn at 8 p.m in Sanford Wednesday.
Brooks is bringing his "Dive Bar Tour" to The Barn on South French Avenue.
The tickets were not for sale. Fans had to win them through Channel 9's sister station, K92.3FM. But that contest has since ended.
Brooks and The Barn go way back. He sings about it in his song "The Old Stuff," from 1995′s "Fresh Horses."
"This is one of his first locations, so it's really fitting that he is coming back to be with us," said Jaycelle Veigle, the bar's owner. "This is really momentous for us. This is a huge occasion."
Veigle said the venue can hold about 1,000 people.
The iconic country bar has a reputation for being problematic. From fights to shootings to the stage collapsing, it’s had its fair share of issues.
In 2015, Sanford police said they were called to The Barn more than 700 times within 18 months.
But The Barn has been around for 40 years, and its neon sign is a neighborhood icon. Its website boasts “seven bars, plenty of seating, pool tables and our famous mechanical bull.”
