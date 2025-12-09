Gary Sinise Foundation hosts annual Snowball Express for military families at Disney

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — A special event honoring families who have lost a loved one in the military took place Tuesday morning in Central Florida.

The Gary Sinise Foundation hosted its annual “Snowball Express” retreat at Walt Disney World Resort.

Families and guests gathered at the event to honor their fallen heroes and create special memories.

Last year’s gathering was also held at Walt Disney World Resort.

The event serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by military families and offers them a chance to honor their fallen heroes in a supportive environment.

