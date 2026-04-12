Gas prices in Central Florida drop to $4.03 per gallon

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gas prices in Central Florida are slowly declining by a few cents daily as the ceasefire remains in effect for now.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Orlando is $4.03, down from $4.06 yesterday and $4.23 a week ago.

Regional prices in Central Florida vary slightly across counties and metro areas:

Orlando Metro at $4.09,

Daytona Beach at $4.09,

Melbourne-Titusville between $3.93 and $4.09, depending on the station,

Ocala approximately $3.98 to $4.00.

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