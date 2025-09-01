Gas prices in Florida are rising as residents gear up for Labor Day travel

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gas prices in Florida are rising as residents prepare for Labor Day travel. The current average price for a gallon of regular gas is $3.05.

According to AAA, the price of regular gas in Florida has risen from $2.92 per gallon last week to $3.05 per gallon this week. This rise comes as many people are expected to travel for the Labor Day holiday.

In Central Florida, Lake County offers the cheapest gas, with prices at $3.01 per gallon for regular gas. This slight difference may encourage travelers to seek out cheaper options within the region.

With gas prices on the rise, Florida residents might find it helpful to plan ahead and consider adjusting their travel plans or budgets for the upcoming Labor Day weekend.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group