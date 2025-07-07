Gas prices in Florida uptick after the holiday weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida gas prices rose last week as drivers prepared for Independence Day.

The state average increased by 20 cents per gallon early in the week before easing by 6 cents over the weekend. Despite fluctuations, Florida drivers enjoyed low gas prices during Independence Day, easing holiday travel.

On Sunday, the average gas price in Florida was $3.08 per gallon, up 12 cents from the week before. Despite this increase, holiday travelers saw the lowest Independence Day gas prices since 2021, with an average of $3.11 per gallon on July 4.

“Lower oil prices helped make this Independence Day one of the most affordable in recent years,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA – The Auto Club Group.

On July 4, 2025, Florida gas prices averaged $3.11 per gallon, 42 cents less than in 2024 and 15 cents below 2023.

Jenkins continues, “In Florida, however, prices continue to fluctuate week to week, as local stations adjust prices to remain competitive with nearby retailers.”

Mark Jenkins stated that local stations changing their prices to remain competitive have caused short-term fluctuations at the pump, despite stable national prices.

