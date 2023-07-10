Gas prices skyrocket after Fourth of July

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you haven’t noticed, gas prices are up in Florida.

AAA said prices jumped an average of 20 cents per gallon last week in the Sunshine State.

After more than three weeks of declines, the cost of regular unleaded settled noticeably higher at $3.46 on Sunday.

AAA average gas prices The price for gasoline as of July 10, 2023, according to AAA. (AAA)

It was a sharp contrast to July 4, when the average price was $3.26 per gallon.

“Last week’s jump at the pump came immediately after Independence Day,” AAA’s Mark Jenkins said.

But he added that the upward trend may be short-lived.

“Fortunately, oil prices remain low. Unless that changes this week, the upward pressure on gas prices should ease soon.”

On Monday, Florida remained roughly 8 cents below the national average of $3.54 per gallon.

To check gas prices in your neighborhood, click here.

