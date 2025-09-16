Gas tax increase under consideration in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County commissioners are weighing whether or not to ask voters to approve a local gas tax increase to help fund road resurfacing and repair projects.

The county currently collects a 6 cent local fuel tax per gallon. Commissioners are considering asking for between 1 and 5 cents more to generate additional revenue for transportation needs.

Rising construction costs are already forcing cutbacks. Instead of 50 miles of resurfacing completed this past fiscal year, only 40 miles are planned for the next.

Road reconstruction will also shrink from 7.5 miles to 5 miles.

To maintain current levels, officials estimate the county would need an additional $3.8 million per year.

A referendum could appear on the ballot as early as 2026.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group