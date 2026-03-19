Gas nears $4 per gallon across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gas prices in Florida rose another 2 cents overnight, creeping toward the $4 per gallon mark.

AAA reported Thursday that the Sunshine State’s average price for a gallon was $3.95.

Across Central Florida, that average has settled slightly higher.

In Marion County, AAA reported the average price about as close to the $4 threshold as you can get, landing at $3.998/gal.

Other local counties weren’t far behind Thursday.

AAA Florida gas prices map A look at gas prices in Florida as of March 19, 2026,, acc. to AAA. (AAA)

Here’s a breakdown by county, according to AAA:

Marion: $3.998

Osceola: $3.986

Sumter: $3.986

Flagler: $3.979

Polk: $3.979

Volusia: $3.978

Brevard: $3.975

Orange: $3.971

Seminole: $3.963

Lake: $3.954

While Orange County’s average is roughly $3.97/gallon, you’re likely to spot many stations there — and throughout Central Florida — pricing gas at the $3.99 mark, like at this Orlando Wawa station at East Colonial Drive and Bennett Road.

Wawa gas sign in Orlando Wawa store on E. Colonial Drive in Orlando sells gas for $3.99 per gallon on March 19, 2026. (WFTV staff)

If you want to keep tabs on the cheapest gas in your zip code, click HERE.

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