Gatorland offers safety tips for alligator mating season

ORLANDO, Fla. — Alligator mating season is underway early this year, so Gatorland has some tips on how to stay safe.

Any body of water in Florida can have alligators in it. Gatorland says the animals can be very territorial, and they are on the move looking for mates.

Low water levels can put alligators on the move.

Be extra cautious in shallow water in the morning or evening since alligators may think the splashing is an animal at the water’s edge or an animal in distress.

Gatorland says the most important tip is to leave alligators alone. Stay away if you see them, and do not feed them. This is not only a safety tip, but s legal one, as it is illegal to feed or harass an alligator in the wild in Florida.

“Lots of folks getting their exercise outdoors these days. Stay alert because alligators can turn up just about anywhere. Parking lots, hiking trails, storm drains and even your local golf courses,” said Gatorland CEO and President Mark McHugh said in a safety video.

Any alligator concerns may be reported to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

