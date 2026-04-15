Gatorland’s Gatorpalooza returns with the Florida Man Challenge and family events

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gatorland is bringing back one of its biggest annual events next month as Gatorpalooza returns for a two-day weekend built around live entertainment, vendors and some of the park’s most recognizable Florida-style traditions.

The seventh annual event is scheduled for May 30 and May 31 and is included with regular park admission.

Organizers say the weekend will feature live music, artisan vendors, giveaways, family activities and appearances by the park’s vlog team, along with access to the park’s usual animal exhibits and shows.

One of the biggest draws returns May 30 with the annual Florida Man Challenge, a crowd-focused event that has become one of Gatorland’s most recognizable recurring attractions.

7th Annual Gatorpalooza

The challenge is built around exaggerated Florida-style competitions and humor that lean into the kind of “only in Florida” moments the park has made part of its brand.

Families visiting during the weekend will also have access to Gator Gully Splash Park, which remains included with admission and typically becomes one of the busiest parts of the park during warmer weather.

The event also gives visitors a chance to see some of the animals that regularly draw crowds, including Jawlene, the rescued alligator housed in a custom-built habitat, and the rare white alligators Mystic and Mayhem in the White Gator Swamp.

Beyond the special weekend programming, visitors can still catch daily attractions such as the Gator Jumparoo show, giant alligator feedings, animal encounters and the park’s long-running exhibits built around Florida reptiles and wildlife.

Florida residents will also be able to use a monthlong discount running through May, with reduced admission available throughout the month, including during Gatorpalooza weekend.

Gatorland first opened in 1949 and remains one of Central Florida’s longest-running attractions outside the major theme parks.

The event is expected to draw both tourists and local families looking for a lower-cost weekend outing with a distinctly Florida theme.

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