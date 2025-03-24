Local

Genetics company 23andMe files for bankruptcy protection as CEO steps down

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
23andMe is filing for bankruptcy.

The genetics company announced it’s starting a court-supervised sale process to restructure its business.

Despite the Chapter-11 filing, the company claims operations will continue as usual, and customer data remains protected.

The company secured over 35 million dollars in new funding to stay afloat, and leadership changes are already underway.

