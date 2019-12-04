  • George Zimmerman sues Trayvon Martin's parents, others for $100M

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    BARTOW, Fla. - George Zimmerman has sued Trayvon Martin's parents, their lawyer, prosecutors and others for $100 million, his attorney said Wednesday afternoon.

    Zimmerman, a neighborhood watch volunteer, was acquitted in July 2013 in the February 2012 shooting death of Martin, an unarmed 17-year-old boy who was walking home from a Sanford convenience store.

    Related Headlines

    TRENDING NOW: 

    The suit, which was filed in Polk County, alleges defamation and references information about the case that was included in a documentary.

    Read: George Zimmerman banned from popular dating app

    The defendants include Martin's parents, their attorney, three prosecutors, the State of Florida and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

    Click here to read the lawsuit.

    Read: George Zimmerman pleads no contest to threatening to feed private investigator to alligator

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories