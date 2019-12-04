George Zimmerman sues Trayvon Martin's parents, others for $100M

BARTOW, Fla. - George Zimmerman has sued Trayvon Martin's parents, their lawyer, prosecutors and others for $100 million, his attorney said Wednesday afternoon.
Zimmerman, a neighborhood watch volunteer, was acquitted in July 2013 in the February 2012 shooting death of Martin, an unarmed 17-year-old boy who was walking home from a Sanford convenience store.
The suit, which was filed in Polk County, alleges defamation and references information about the case that was included in a documentary.
The defendants include Martin's parents, their attorney, three prosecutors, the State of Florida and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
