Georgia woman arrested in Volusia County for $17K Bitcoin scam

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Christina Rimes, a Georgia resident, was arrested today in Volusia County, Florida, facing fraud charges for allegedly defrauding a Daytona Beach resident of $17,000.

The victim was deceived by a fraudulent claim of a federal warrant from a North Carolina sheriff’s office, prompting them to send money via Bitcoin.

Volusia Sheriff’s Office financial crimes detectives traced bank records to Rimes, linking her to the scam.

Authorities disclosed that the fraud was part of a larger scheme involving inmates at Georgia State Prison, collaborating with outsiders to put illegal funds into prison commissary accounts.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office urges residents to stay vigilant against similar scams.

