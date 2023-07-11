Get a job: Amway Center to host hiring fair July 19

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re on the hunt for a job, here’s a chance to work at Amway Center in Orlando.

On Wednesday, July 19, Orlando Venues will hold another hiring event.

Organizers said prospective candidates will have the opportunity to land a part-time position catering to guests who attend Orlando Magic and Solar Bears games, concerts, and countless other events.

READ: Undertaker vs. shark: Wrestler ‘scares off’ shark while on vacation

There are roles in guest services, security, food and beverage, cleaning, and parking.

The hiring event runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on July 19.

And if you apply, you’ll get two free tickets to a future event.

READ: Disturbance near Bermuda could show tropical development this week

Amway Center is located at 400 W Church Street, Orlando, FL 32801.

If you can’t make it on July 19, Amway Center plans to hold another job fair on Aug. 16.

For more information, including details on parking, click here

READ: Amazon Prime Day sale is underway; see deals, how to become Prime member

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group